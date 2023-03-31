238 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes detained

ISLAMABAD: Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Islamabad has detained 238 cartons containing approximately 2,380,000 sticks of non-duty paid/counterfeited cigarettes of different brands namely “Tender”, “Honda”, “Market” and “Visa” etc.

The action has been taken under the supervision of Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Director I&I-IR under the nationwide campaign against illicit trade of non-duty paid and counterfeited cigarettes.

The tobacco squad of I&I-IR Islamabad, headed by Suhail Abbas, Deputy Director I&I-IR Islamabad, received credible information about a stock of illegal cigarettes.

A tobacco squad raided a godown which was situated near the area of Pandora (Rawalpindi), a densely populated residential area of Rawalpindi, and successfully detained approximately 2,380,000 sticks of non-duty paid/counterfeited cigarettes packaged in packrites of local made brands such as “Tender”, “Honda”, “Market” and “Visa” etc contained in corrugated cartons from a person namely,Behram Ali son of Rashid Ali, who failed to produce any proof of payment of duty and taxes against said goods. During on-spot checking, said goods were also found to be without tax stamps.

In the absence of any legitimate proof regarding duty and taxes payment, said goods have been detained under the provisions of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 r/w Rule 63 of the FE Rules, 2005 for further investigation.

