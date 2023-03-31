AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
Pakistan

PM, Fazl discuss political situation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Thursday, called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the current political and economic matters pertaining to elections in two provinces, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Maulana, who is the head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and a key figure in the current ruling alliance, held a special meeting with the prime minister following critical developments taking place in judiciary and legislation in the parliament.

The sources said both leaders made a consultation on the Supreme Court hearing related to Punjab and KP elections in the meeting. The sources said they also discussed the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023, and the country’s political situation and law and order.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated PM Shehbaz on the recent legislation, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill,2023, which was passed by the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief and the prime minister also discussed the future political strategy for the country. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and both leaders expressed their commitment to work together for the betterment of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM JUI

