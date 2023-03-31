AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
ATC grants post-arrest bail to Hassaan Niazi

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
LAHORE: An anti terrorism court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and others in a case of concealing and distorting evidence about the death of a party worker in an alleged road accident.

The PTI alleged that the worker was killed by police in custody.

Earlier, the counsel of Hassaan argued that the lawyer had been sent to judicial remand and was no longer required for the investigation.

He said the police falsely implicated the lawyer in the case at the behest of the government. He asked the court to release Niazi on bail.

The court allowed the bail petition to Niazi, Raja Shakeel Zaman and others.

The court on March 27 had denied the police further physical remand of Niazi and sent him on judicial remand. However, Sindh police obtained a transit remand of the lawyer to shift him to Karachi following a case registered against him.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against various PTI leaders and workers on charges of hiding and tampering with the evidence relating to the death of worker Zille Shah in a road accident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

