Indian financial markets closed

BENGALURU: India’s currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Thursday, March 30, for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on Friday, March 31.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.76% higher at 17,080.70 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 57,960.09. Easing worries about the global banking turmoil whet risk appetite, leading to a broad-based gain among all sectors, while a rebound in Adani group stocks also helped sentiment.

The rupee weakened 0.18% to quote at 82.3375 per US dollar, with its Asian peers mixed amid a rebound in Treasury yields that supported the dollar index.