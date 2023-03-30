AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Yellen says US banking rules need to be re-examined after failures

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 05:58pm
WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that banking regulation and supervisory rules need to be re-examined in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures to ensure that they address current banking system risks.

In remarks prepared for delivery to the National Business Economics Association, Yellen also called for stronger regulation of the growing non-bank, or “shadow bank” sector.

She said it was “important that we reexamine whether our current supervisory and regulatory regimes are adequate for the risks that banks face today. We must act to address these risks if necessary.”

Janet Yellen Silicon Valley Bank Signature Bank global banking crisis

