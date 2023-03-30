AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.17%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
EPCL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.95%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.66%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.36%)
PPL 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 107.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,880 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,771 Decreased By -55.9 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

BD journalist charged over high food cost article

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Wednesday charged a reporter from a leading newspaper for producing “false news” after an article on high food prices went viral, stoking fears about media freedom.

The draconian Digital Security Act under which Shamsuzzaman Shams was charged has been widely used by the government to muzzle journalists and critics, rights groups say.

Shams’s newspaper Prothom Alo said he was picked up from his home in the industrial town of Savar just outside Dhaka at around 4:00 am (2200 GMT) by plainclothes police.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan confirmed that the reporter was questioned by police for a “false story” published at the weekend. “A case has been filed against him,” the minister said, adding that Shams would be released from custody, but could be arrested again over the charges.

The reporter was charged with “smearing the image of the government with a false news” and for raising questions on the achievements of Bangladesh, under the Digital Security Act, according to a copy of the case file obtained by AFP.

Bangladesh food prices Journalist Bangladesh police false news BD journalist high food cost article

Comments

1000 characters

BD journalist charged over high food cost article

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories