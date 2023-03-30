Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup: Real Time Islamabad qualifies for quarter finals

KARACHI: Real Time Islamabad has qualified for the quarter finals of Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup Ramadan Cricket Tournament.

In the match played at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, Rehman Healthcare team was reduced to only 41 runs. No batsman could get into double figures with the highest score being eighteen runs in extras. Saadullah took five wickets and Haroon Wahid took three wickets.

In reply, Real Time achieved the target by two wickets in six overs. Wasim Akhtar scored 23 runs.

Chief guest Mohsin Ali Nathani, president of Habib Metro Bank, presented the man of the match award to Saadullah.

In the second match, Momin Seeds defeated Humanity Door Foundation by five wickets. Batting first, Humanity Door Foundation was bowled out for 144 runs in the 20th over.

Dilawar Ahmed scored 44 runs and Fazal Subhan scored 34 runs. Aamir Babar and Jawad Bhatti dismissed three players each. In response, Momin Seeds achieved the target in the nineteenth over at the loss of five wickets.

Opener Muhammad Tahami played an unbeaten innings of 75 runs. Asher Ahmed scored 29 runs. Afnan Khan took two wickets. The special guest famous singer Hasan Jahangir presented the man of the match award to Mohammad Tahami.

The quarter-final matches of the tournament will start from Thursday.

