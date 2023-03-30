BBSUL staff protests, demands restoration of Hajj Scheme

KARACHI: The non-teaching staff of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari (BBSUL) staged protest demonstration against varsity’s administration at Karachi Press Club, demanding restoration of Hajj Scheme for them

According to the protesters, employees of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari were sent for Hajj through the Hajj scheme for many years.

However, they said this year the administration suddenly announced the closure of this scheme, which led them to organize protest against the acting Vice-Chancellor and the Acting Registrar.

Protesters raised slogans against the administration.

“This action of the Vice-Chancellor and Acting Registrar is unfair,” a participant of protest said and demanded that the scheme be restored immediately.

Noteworthy to mention here, that positions of permanent Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Director of Finance at BBSUL are still vacant.

