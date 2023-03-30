Pakistan wants diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan values its relations with both Russia and Ukraine and desires a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The foreign minister stated this while speaking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major General Nadir Khan (retired) who called on him before moving to assume his diplomatic assignment.

While giving instructions to the ambassador-designate, the foreign minister said that Pakistan values its relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

“Pakistan supports peace and wants a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the foreign minister was quoted by his media office to have told the ambassador-designate.

Bilawal also expressed best wishes to the ambassador-designate on the new responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Tajikistan Mohammad Saeed Sarwar and Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Noman Bashir Bhatti also called on the foreign minister.

Speaking to Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Tajikistan, the foreign minister emphasised on expanding trade and economic relations with Tajikistan.

He said that Pakistan has deep historical and cultural ties with Tajikistan and there are immense opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in various fields.

In his meeting with Nauman Bashir Bhatti, the foreign minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Central Asian countries.

He hoped that the nominated ambassador would make efforts to further increase the multilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023