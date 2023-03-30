OGDCL to donate 100 ambulances across country

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is the largest exploration & production company in Pakistan, working across the nation.

The company has an impressive track record of carrying out social work in areas where it operates for welfare of local communities. OGDCL has always exceeded its CSR obligations and spent more on welfare projects for the communities nearby it’s operational areas.

Most of the places where company operates are remote with limited health facilities for the locals. OGDCL provides health facilities at its locations to the locals, however in cases where emergency care is required people face difficulty for moving the patients to hospitals. Keeping this hardship to account, OGDCL has devised a programme to distribute fully equipped 100 ambulances worth Rs200 million to District Headquarter (DHQ), Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHU) across the country.

The ambulances will play a major role in strengthening the referral system, a key aspect in achieving health coverage.

The delivery of these ambulances will enhance the ability of public health services to respond to medical emergencies, provide timely referrals for patients in severe and life threatening conditions, especially for people living in hard-to-reach areas or those not able to afford transportation. These ambulances will be distributed in collaboration with the local administration to BHUs, THQ and DHQ hospitals surrounding OGDCL operational fields.

The launch ceremony took place here on Wednesday at OGDCL Head Office Islamabad and was attended by distinguished guests. The Federal Secretary of Petroleum Division, Capt Muhammad Mahmood (R), was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO, OGDCL, highlighted the importance of the programme in the country’s health sector and emphasized that the initiative would help improve people’s access to health services. He further added that as a responsible corporate citizen, OGDCL has not only launched several initiatives in health sector but also in education, water supply, sports, and infrastructure development. Zia Salahuddin, Executive Director (Services), OGDCL, provided a comprehensive introduction to the programme, outlining the salient features of the ambulances and the modalities for their distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Secretary of Petroleum Division Capt Muhammad Mahmood (R) emphasized the importance of the CSR programme. He commended OGDCL for taking such an initiative to ensure health facilities for masses across the country. Secretary Petroleum gave valuable suggestions for augmenting the CSR initiatives and improving the outreach. Secretary Petroleum stressed the need for focusing on capacity building of the youth. OGDCL is striving hard to improve the livelihood of the communities through CSR initiatives in various sectors.

