Polio drive: 17.41m children vaccinated in first phase

LAHORE: Over 17.41 million children under the age of five in Sindh and Punjab were vaccinated during the first phase of polio vaccination drive.

The five-day vaccination campaign was planned in two phases due to the concurring activities of the seventh national census.

In the first phase, over 17.41 million children under the age of five in 13 districts of Punjab and 16 districts of Sindh and Islamabad were vaccinated from 13th to 17th of this month.

The second phase will be held from April 3 to 7 with a target to vaccinate over 4.12 million children in 12 districts of Balochistan and 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

