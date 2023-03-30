Turkish envoy lauds humanitarian assistance of Pak govt, bodies

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, on Wednesday, lauded the humanitarian assistance of the government of Pakistan and Pakistani organisations in the wake of the deadly earthquake in Turkiye.

He commended the relief and rescue operation by several Turkish NGOs which helped tens of thousands of victims across the country.

Mehmet Pacaci said this while talking to a delegation comprising Dr Sohail Majid Sheikh, Country Head of Nisar Fatima Amin Foundation (NFA), Malik Sohail Hussain, Secretary General US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce and Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association, and Dr Syed Yawar Abbas Qazi.

The ambassador said that Pakistan has sent truckloads of supplies to their Turkish brethren in their time of need for which we are thankful.

He also thanked the Pakistani business community for their continued support and Nisar Fatima Amin Foundation which is working in Turkyie for the last five years to serve the needy humanity.

Mehmet Pacaci was informed that 11,000 pieces of garments, 1,000 units of blankets and 500 tents are ready at Karachi which should be shipped to Turkyie for earthquake victims.

The ambassador was very glad to know about the relief items are ready to be dispatched to Turkyie and promised its fastest embarkation to the affectees.

He also praised the efforts of Sheesh Ahmed Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Nisar Fatima Amin Foundation, the key source person working on ground in Turkiye.

At the occasion, DrSohail Majid and Malik Sohail said that Turkiye is a brotherly Muslim Country that has always helped Pakistan on international forums and fought for our cause.

Pakistan and Turkiye were like two souls and one heart and the people of both countries will always walk the extra mile to help each other with huge generosity, they added. Be it the earthquake of 2005, the super floods of 2010, and recent floods, Turkiye has always come forward to help Pakistanis, they said, adding that the friendly country is not only involved in rescue and relief operations in Pakistan but also helping the rehabilitation of the flood victims across the country.

Turkiye has sent 15 planes and 13 trains loaded with thousands of tons of relief goods, including tents, boats, food packages, medicines, vaccines, kitchen items, and other supplies to flood-ravaged Pakistan.

They said that they were deeply grieved by the devastation which was beyond imagination and hoped that Turkish people soon would overcome the post-quake challenges as the resolve of the Turkish nation is very strong.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023