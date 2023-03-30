AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
Barkhan tragedy: JI senator urges SC to provide justice to victim’s family

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 30 Mar, 2023 06:35am
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Wednesday, urged the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take notice of the Barkhan tragedy and provide justice to the victim’s family.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club, Mushtaq along with the victim’s family said that Amira Bibi Khetran rendered a great sacrifice by exposing Abdul Rahman Khetran. He said that on his suggestion, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior had unanimously recommended the government to bestow Amira Bibi with the highest civil award for her services for human rights.

He said the Inspector General Police (IGO) Balochistan admitted in the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that this incident could have been prevented by taking timely action, but all the institutions of the state and the police kept their eyes and ears closed which led to this sad tragedy. He said the incident proved that there were separate laws in Pakistan for the poor and the elite.

“This family was kept in the private prison of Abdul Rahman Khetran, their two children, Muhammad Nawaz and Abdul Qadir were brutally killed and their 14 years old daughter was raped while kept in the private prison, while a woman, Amira Bibi was imprisoned in the private prison.

On this occasion, Meher Deen Murri, president of All Pakistan Murri Ittehad, Jamaat-e-Islami Media Coordinator Shahid Shamsi, and others were also present.

Senator Mushtaq said the SC should take notice of that incident, it was a massacre of human rights, and the parliament and the judiciary should take action on it. No action was taken on this incident for three weeks, two children of this family were killed, the girl Amiro Bibi was raped and killed, when the video came out, action was taken, but within 10 days, the accused provincial minister was granted bail. What kind of courts are these? He said the police admitted Abdul Rahman Khetran had previous cases like murder, kidnapping for ransom, rape, etc.

