IAEA warns of ‘increasing’ military activity near Ukraine nuclear plant

ENERGODAR: The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said Wednesday he was working on a security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it. During a rare visit to Europe’s largest nuclear plant currently controlled by Russian forces, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said he was working to find a compromise that would suit both Moscow and Kyiv.

“The idea is to agree on certain principles, certain commitments, including not to attack the plant,” Grossi told AFP during a press tour organised by Moscow.