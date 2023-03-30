AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.73%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.27%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.36%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 9.5 (0.24%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 78.4 (0.55%)
KSE100 39,956 Increased By 76.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 14,814 Increased By 43 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ITA Airways posts 486m euro net loss in 2022

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 07:44am
Follow us

ROME: ITA Airways on Tuesday posted a 2022 loss of around 486 million euros ($526.97 million) due to lingering effects of the pandemic and rising fuel costs, despite strong revenues of 1.58 billion euros.

The Italian state-owned carrier, which officially replaced money-losing Alitalia in 2021, said in a statement the results were “consistent with the company’s ‘start-up’ phase” in a market that remained weak in the first few months of the year due to the pandemic.

Higher fuel costs due to the Ukraine conflict and a negative forex dynamic also weighed on last year’s performance, it added.

ITA reported revenue of 90 million euros in 2021.

Germany’s Lufthansa is negotiating with the Italian government to acquire 40% of the airline, potentially followed by the remaining stake later.

ITA forecast significant revenue growth and improvement in operating results this year, as its expanding fleet flies to more destinations.

Italy fuel costs ITA Airways ITA Airways net loss

Comments

1000 characters

ITA Airways posts 486m euro net loss in 2022

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories