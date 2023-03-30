AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
EPCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
HUMNL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 85.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.55%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PPL 63.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.11%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 107.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 10.9 (0.27%)
BR30 14,362 Increased By 46.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 39,960 Increased By 80.1 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,808 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China to crack down on malicious online comments damaging reputation of businesses

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 08:15am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s cyberspace regulator vowed on Tuesday to clamp down on malicious online comments that damage the reputation of businesses and entrepreneurs, amid an official drive to shore up the private sector and spur economic growth.

“False information against enterprises and entrepreneurs, especially private enterprises and private entrepreneurs, appear from time to time, damaging the brand image of enterprises,” said Shen Yue, an official with the Cyberspace Administration of China, when answering a question at a news briefing.

Shen said it also affects normal production and operation of enterprises, resulting in economic losses.

The regulator will “severely crack down on illegal online activities that maliciously damage the image and reputation of enterprises and entrepreneurs, and even seek illegal benefits from them,” Shen said.

The operation will aim to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises and entrepreneurs online, and control “the online chaos of fabricating and spreading false information”. Authorities will deal with false online information related to enterprises in a timely manner in accordance with laws and regulations, and deal with online infringements involving entrepreneurs, Shen said.

Chinese leaders have in recent weeks repeatedly offered assurances to private firms in a bid to shore up their confidence after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the somber mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out.

New Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in his first media conference earlier this month, sought to reassure the private sector, saying the environment for entrepreneurial businesses would improve and that equal treatment would be given to all types of companies.

Li said some “incorrect” comments in society about private firms had made entrepreneurs feel nervous.

China China's economic growth Chinese businesses China’s cyberspace regulator

Comments

1000 characters

China to crack down on malicious online comments damaging reputation of businesses

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

MoF seeks one year to submit data on fake pensioners

NA passes bill to curtail CJP’s suo motu powers

SC defers all Article 184 (3) cases till changes in rules

Lawyers urge ECP, others to implement SC’s decision

MoF refuses to become part of deal with KE on TDS

Up to Rs14 cut in ex-depot fuel prices likely

Punjab, KP polls in 90 days: SC asks ECP to comply with constitutional command

Provincialisation of Discos: KP gives ‘conditional’ acceptance to Pesco takeover

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories