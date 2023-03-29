AVN 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
Mar 29, 2023
IAEA chief arrives at Ukraine nuclear plant held by Russia

AFP Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 05:41pm
<p>This handout photo taken on March 29, 2023 obtained from IAEA shows Rafael Grossi, head of IAEA en route to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces. Photo: AFP</p>

This handout photo taken on March 29, 2023 obtained from IAEA shows Rafael Grossi, head of IAEA en route to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces. Photo: AFP
KYIV: The UN atomic watchdog chief arrived Wednesday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a rare visit to Europe’s largest atomic facility currently controlled by Russian forces.

There are persistent fears over the safety of the nuclear plant in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where there has been frequent shelling since Russian troops invaded last year.

The Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom and Russian news agencies announced on social media that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Rafael Grossi had arrived with his delegation.

Energoatom distributed footage of a convoy of civilian and military vehicles marked with the letter Z, a symbol emblazoned on Russian military hardware in Ukraine.

IAEA in talks with Iran after reported nuclear step-up

“Raphael Grossi plans to see how the situation at the ZNPP has changed, speak with the nuclear engineers at the plant, and act as a guarantor of the rotation of members of the IAEA permanent mission,” it said on social media.

This is Grossi’s second visit to Zaporizhzhia since Russia invaded Ukraine last February and the aim of the visit is to “assess first-hand the serious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility,” the IAEA said.

The agency has had a team of experts inside the plant since September 2022, but Grossi has said the situation “is still precarious”.

‘Anything can happen’

Earlier this week, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said it was not possible to restore safety at the plant with Russia in control.

Ukraine claims Russian forces left Kherson region town

“Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and adjacent territory, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure,” Zelensky told Grossi.

Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Russia’s Rosenergoatom, which runs the facility, said Wednesday ahead of the visit that it would unlikely bring about any major breakthroughs.

“We are far from having any illusions that Grossi’s visit will dramatically change anything. For us, this is an ordinary working event,” he was cited as saying by Russian news agencies.

“Of course anything can happen,” he added.

The plant needs reliable electricity supply to ensure essential nuclear safety and security functions.

But it has suffered repeated electricity outages during the war, causing alarm in the IAEA and the international community.

The Russian invasion has caused devastation across swathes of the country, and despite more than 13 months of gruelling battles, Ukraine’s top diplomat on Tuesday struck a defiant tone.

“Russia has to withdraw from every square meter of Ukrainian territory,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a virtual session ahead of the Summit for Democracy, which US President Joe Biden will formally kick off on Wednesday.

“There should be no misinterpretation of what the word withdrawal implies.”

‘Crime of aggression’

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, fighting in recent months has been concentrated on the eastern city of Bakhmut, with Kyiv saying it is holding out in the urban hub to exhaust Russian troops.

The key military objective of Russia’s invasion is the complete capture of Donetsk, which it already claimed to have annexed last year even as fighting there is ongoing.

Moscow said Tuesday it had for the first time downed a long-range rocket supplied by the United States to Ukraine.

These devices have a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles), which could threaten Russian positions and supply depots far behind the front lines.

Russian authorities said Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had used US-supplied HIMARS systems to strike Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The city controlled by Moscow lies some 65 kilometres from the frontline and analysts have speculated it could be a target for a highly-anticipated Ukrainian counter offensive.

Since the invasion, more than 850 health facilities in Ukraine have been attacked, according to the World Health Organization – creating a massive gap in health and emergency services.

A Norway and EU-backed project is conducting medical evacuation flights, carrying Ukraine’s war wounded to hospitals across Europe.

Vladyslav Shakhov, who had to leave Ukraine on a medical flight for treatment after he was hit by shrapnel, said he was “not happy about leaving my country”.

“I hope they will get me back on my feet quickly so I can get back,” the 24-year-old told AFP.

