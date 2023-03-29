Punjab elections delay: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume on Wednesday hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay polls to the Punjab Assembly.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Aminuddin Khan will resume the hearing that began on Monday.

The ECP on March 22 had decided to push Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections from April 30 to October 8, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country and the unavailability of finances and security personnel as reasons.

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

The hearing began on Monday when Justice Munib Akhtar issued a notice to the ECP for delaying the elections.

On Tuesday, Justice Bandial said that ECP's decision to postpone Punjab assembly elections was “taken in haste”.

The chief justice said that this was the first time, the Supreme Court is examining the possibility of postponement of elections and questioned whether the constitution allows this. He also proposed a pay cut for himself and other judges to enable authorities to fund elections across the country.

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

On Monday, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail released a detailed note related to the SC’s March 1 verdict regarding the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which they called for the reconsideration of the power of the Chief Justice to make unilateral decisions.

The judges called for a re-examination of the Supreme Court’s dependence on the solitary decision of one person [CJP], saying that the top court could not function without the consensus of all its members.

Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP’s ‘one-man show’ in SC

On Tuesday, the National Assembly sent a bill aimed at curtailing powers of the chief justice to a committee on law after legislators called for a detailed debate on it.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sought parliamentary action in this regard, terming the dissenting note “a ray of hope”.

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

“The voices for change stemming from the judiciary itself is certainly a ray of hope for the country,” the prime minister – whose party, PML-N, has accused the judiciary of bench-fixing – said.