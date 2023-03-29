AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.08%)
DGKC 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
EPCL 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.58%)
OGDC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.34%)
PPL 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.17%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.28%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TRG 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.16%)
UNITY 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.15%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,035 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.72%)
KSE100 39,907 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,785 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab elections delay: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

  • Five-member bench will resume hearing related to PTI's petition against ECP for delaying polls
BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2023 12:54pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume on Wednesday hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay polls to the Punjab Assembly.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Aminuddin Khan will resume the hearing that began on Monday.

The ECP on March 22 had decided to push Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections from April 30 to October 8, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country and the unavailability of finances and security personnel as reasons.

ECP’s decision to postpone Punjab polls ‘taken in haste’: Chief Justice

The hearing began on Monday when Justice Munib Akhtar issued a notice to the ECP for delaying the elections.

On Tuesday, Justice Bandial said that ECP's decision to postpone Punjab assembly elections was “taken in haste”.

The chief justice said that this was the first time, the Supreme Court is examining the possibility of postponement of elections and questioned whether the constitution allows this. He also proposed a pay cut for himself and other judges to enable authorities to fund elections across the country.

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

On Monday, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail released a detailed note related to the SC’s March 1 verdict regarding the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which they called for the reconsideration of the power of the Chief Justice to make unilateral decisions.

The judges called for a re-examination of the Supreme Court’s dependence on the solitary decision of one person [CJP], saying that the top court could not function without the consensus of all its members.

Justices Mansoor Shah, Jamal Mandokhail call for revisiting CJP’s ‘one-man show’ in SC

On Tuesday, the National Assembly sent a bill aimed at curtailing powers of the chief justice to a committee on law after legislators called for a detailed debate on it.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sought parliamentary action in this regard, terming the dissenting note “a ray of hope”.

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

“The voices for change stemming from the judiciary itself is certainly a ray of hope for the country,” the prime minister – whose party, PML-N, has accused the judiciary of bench-fixing – said.

Pakistan polls

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab elections delay: Supreme Court to resume hearing today

Remarks on judge: Islamabad court issues Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant again

Experts weigh in as EU removes Pakistan from list of high-risk third countries

Pakistan’s ‘friends’: IMF wants commitments fulfilled: PM

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Read more stories