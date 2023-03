SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may fall into a range of $6.39-1/4 to $6.43 per bushel, as it failed to break a resistance at $6.50-3/4. The failure suggests the completion of a five-wave cycle.

The second pullback may have been triggered towards the neckline of an inverted head-and-shoulders.

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.43

A bullish target of $6.55-1/4 has been temporarily aborted.

It will be resumed when corn breaks $6.50-3/4.