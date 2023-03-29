AVN 65.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.26%)
DGKC 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
EPCL 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.98%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
NETSOL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,061 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 13.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,094 Increased By 11.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,829 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘The economic malaise’

Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘The economic malaise’ carried by the newspaper yesterday. Dr Hafiz Pasha deserves a lot of praise for presenting a highly objective and informed analysis.

He has argued, among other things, that “The overall evidence of a large number of macroeconomic variables showing substantially negative trends leads to the conclusion that this is the worst period in the economic history of Pakistan. ... We will, therefore, also see the biggest increase over the year in the numbers of unemployed by almost 2 million and the poor by over 18 million. It is truly a very sad period in the economic history of Pakistan.”

The economic malaise

The foregoing clearly indicates that the country’s economic crisis is aggravating rapidly, putting people, particularly those belonging to middle and classes, through enormous hardship. No doubt, this is an erudite and impassively researched perspective by Dr Pasha.

Whatever he has argued in his op-ed is of profound significance insofar as the plight of the country’s economy is concerned. In my view, each word of his that he has penned seeks to bring our rulers to a realization of the truth. They are therefore required to open their eyes to the problems highlighted by the noted economist and stop ignoring them.

Sajid Randhawa (Rawalpindi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy macroeconomic Dr Hafiz Pasha Economic distress economic malaise

Comments

1000 characters

‘The economic malaise’

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories