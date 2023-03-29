Qaiser Khan promoted as DMD NTDC

LAHORE: The Board of Directors NTDC has promoted Engr Qaiser Khan as Deputy Managing Director (Planning & Engineering) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

MD NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan handed over the promotion orders to Engr

Qaiser Khan who took over charge of the pos on Tuesday. Engr Qaiser Khan completed his BSc and MSc in electrical engineering from University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar.

He has extensive service experience of over 32 years in the power sector, mainly in the field of Protection & Instrumentation (P&I) and has rendered services on different key posts.

