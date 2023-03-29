AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Digital technologies, innovation and startups

Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
TEXT: -Effective digital ecosystem is vital; powered by an enabling environment including right policies, funding access and mentorship.

  • Startups can create new opportunities (youth) to develop skills necessary for a sustainable economy.

  • Digital ecosystem enables underserved communities and improves financial inclusion.

  • Startups have the potential to develop new products and services and disrupt conventional industries.

Recommendations:

  • Digital payment gateways tailored for customer needs especially SMEs.

  • Promote and incentivise offshore outsourcing/ ITeS to support job creation and augment exports.

  • Invest in local talent training and development including faculty (mandatory summer internships for upskilling).

  • Support businesses via globally competitive policies, tax regime and inclusion of leasing arrangements for movable IT equipment by financial institutions.

