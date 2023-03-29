Digital technologies, innovation and startups

TEXT: -Effective digital ecosystem is vital; powered by an enabling environment including right policies, funding access and mentorship.
Startups can create new opportunities (youth) to develop skills necessary for a sustainable economy.
Digital ecosystem enables underserved communities and improves financial inclusion.
Startups have the potential to develop new products and services and disrupt conventional industries.
Recommendations:
Digital payment gateways tailored for customer needs especially SMEs.
Promote and incentivise offshore outsourcing/ ITeS to support job creation and augment exports.
Invest in local talent training and development including faculty (mandatory summer internships for upskilling).
Support businesses via globally competitive policies, tax regime and inclusion of leasing arrangements for movable IT equipment by financial institutions.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments