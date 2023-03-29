AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Climate action, sustainability and inclusive growth

Published 29 Mar, 2023 06:28am
TEXT: -Prioritizing sustainability including climate action builds resilient businesses that create long-term stakeholders' value.

  • Climate action creates new employment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable agriculture.

  • COP27 saw the launch of a new five-year work programme to promote climate technology solutions.

  • DEI is critical to achieve the recognized global standards of performance and excellence.

  • Professional accountants have a critical role in putting sustainability at the heart of decision-making, and in championing responsible practices.

Recommendations:

  • Integration of sustainability in decision-making framework is crucial to thrive.

  • Business ESG integration helps build public trust, enhance brand assets and contribute to sustainable development.

  • All stakeholders (public & private) must create an integrated enabling economic framework.

  • Policy makers, regulators and businesses need to partner and build long-term commitments to promote ESG awareness, capacity building and adoption of sustainability reporting best practices.

  • Independent and diverse boards focus on "S" within ESG to promote gender equality.

