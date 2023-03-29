Climate action, sustainability and inclusive growth

TEXT: -Prioritizing sustainability including climate action builds resilient businesses that create long-term stakeholders' value.
Climate action creates new employment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable agriculture.
COP27 saw the launch of a new five-year work programme to promote climate technology solutions.
DEI is critical to achieve the recognized global standards of performance and excellence.
Professional accountants have a critical role in putting sustainability at the heart of decision-making, and in championing responsible practices.
Recommendations:
Integration of sustainability in decision-making framework is crucial to thrive.
Business ESG integration helps build public trust, enhance brand assets and contribute to sustainable development.
All stakeholders (public & private) must create an integrated enabling economic framework.
Policy makers, regulators and businesses need to partner and build long-term commitments to promote ESG awareness, capacity building and adoption of sustainability reporting best practices.
Independent and diverse boards focus on "S" within ESG to promote gender equality.
