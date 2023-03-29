Imran says PML-N repeating history by attacking judiciary

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was repeating history by attacking the country’s judiciary by pressurising it through different forums, Aaj News reported.

Imran’s remarks come after the cabinet approved a bill aimed at curbing CJP’s powers to take suo motu notice.

The development comes as the Supreme Court took up the case of delay in Punjab’s elections.

In his address, Imran said the PML-N and its allies have attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the past as well. “They are the ones who bribe the judges, threaten them and put pressure on them,” Imran claimed.

“Don’t expect that people will be scared by these acts,” Imran told the government.

He said the thinking of this regime is to scare everyone who doesn’t submit before these crooks.

The PTI chief said that the government has failed to get any concession from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He reiterated that fair and free elections are the only solution to end the political crisis in the country.

He said that the rulers are increasing hatred among the people by threatening everyone who were resisting their wrongdoings.

Imran asked lawyers to remain united to thwart the government’s attempts to divide the judiciary.

A day ago, Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court released dissenting notes about the Supreme Court’s March 1 order about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two judges called for revisiting the power of the “one-man show” enjoyed by the chief justice, saying that the country’s top court could not “be dependent on the solitary decision of one man”.

The honourable judges said the suo motu proceedings regarding the provincial elections should stand dismissed by a majority of 4-3 and contended that the CJP did not have the power to restructure benches without the consent of the respective judges.