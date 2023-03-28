AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

  • FO says Pakistan has not been part of the summit process that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments
BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 05:05pm
Follow us

Pakistan on Tuesday decided against participating in the democracy summit taking place in Washington, saying the "process is now at an advanced stage and therefore, Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States" to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values and work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption.

The Summit for Democracy will take place on March 28-30, co-hosted by the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia

The first iteration of the summit was held in 2021 and was spearheaded by US President Joe Biden, who has made the contest between democracies and autocracies, such as China and Russia, a central theme of his administration.

The Foreign Office in its statement thanked the United States and the co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to attend the summit.

"Pakistan has not been part of the Summit process that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments," the statement said explaining the rationale for not taking a part in the summit.

"As a vibrant democracy, the people of Pakistan are deeply committed to democratic values, and generations of Pakistanis time after time have upheld their faith in democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms," the statement stressed.

It went on to say that this month, Pakistan is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Constitution which is the fountain of a democratic polity in Pakistan.

The statement reiterated that Pakistan values its friendship with the United States.

“Under the Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially. We remain committed to further solidifying this relationship for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement said.

Pakistan Joe Biden democracy summit Pakistan US ties

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Jul-Feb repatriation of profit, dividend plunge 80pc YoY: Import curbs hurt investors in equal measure

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

Read more stories