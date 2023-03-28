AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

  • State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel says any social media activity or comments or tweets are done in the former US envoy's private capacity
BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2023 Updated March 28, 2023 12:18pm
The US has clarified that former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad did not speak for the administration of President Joe Biden.

State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press briefing was asked about Khalilzad's recent statement regarding the political situation in Pakistan. Zalmay had served as the special envoy for Afghan reconciliation under both the Trump and Biden administrations

"Mr. Khalilzad is a private citizen, and any social media activity or comments or tweets that you might reference, those are done in his private capacity, does not represent U.S. foreign policy, and he does not speak for this administration," Patel replied.

Zalmay warns govt of ‘triple crisis’ if ‘tough’ steps taken against IK

Last week, Khalilzad had said that Pakistan was “underperforming and falling far behind” India. In a tweet, he said, "the sequential cannibalizing of its leaders through jailing, execution, assassination, etc. is the wrong path. Arresting Imran Khan will only deepen the crisis".

He proposed “two steps” to deal with the challenges, the first being to set a date for general elections in early June to “avert a meltdown”.

Regarding the political chaos in Pakistan, Patel responded that any implication of violence, harassment or intimidation had no place in politics.

“As we do with our partners all around the world, we encourage all sides in Pakistan to respect the rule of law and allow the people of Pakistan to democratically determine their own country’s leadership pursuant to their own Constitution and laws,” he said.

FO rebukes Khalilzad's stance

Following the former US envoy's remarks, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said “Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today.”

“As a resilient nation, we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation,” she added.

