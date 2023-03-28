London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

ISLAMABAD: London- listed CORO Energy is seeking O&G joint venture opportunities in Pakistan. Coro Energy has entered negotiations with several Pakistani O&G majors, including the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) regarding a stranded gas asset in Balochistan as well as a local partnership with Islamabad-based OKTA Petroleum.

CORO Executive Chairman James Parson heads a group of four London-listed O&G companies Corcel Plc; Ascent Resources Plc; and Echo Energy Plc. He was the former CEO of Sound Energy and a Royal Dutch Shell senior manager.

