Mar 28, 2023
London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Recorder Report Published March 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD: London- listed CORO Energy is seeking O&G joint venture opportunities in Pakistan. Coro Energy has entered negotiations with several Pakistani O&G majors, including the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) regarding a stranded gas asset in Balochistan as well as a local partnership with Islamabad-based OKTA Petroleum.

Adjustment of foreign exchange losses: Serious flaws in Ogra policy pointed out

CORO Executive Chairman James Parson heads a group of four London-listed O&G companies Corcel Plc; Ascent Resources Plc; and Echo Energy Plc. He was the former CEO of Sound Energy and a Royal Dutch Shell senior manager.

