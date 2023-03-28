Alvi approves appointment of Usman Awan as AGP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Barrister Mansoor Usman Awan as the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

President Alvi on December 24 had approved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but as the federal government delayed the notification, therefore, a Lahore-based lawyer, on January 18, declined to be appointed as the attorney general.

The federal government, therefore, in February this year appointed Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi, following President Alvi’s approval as the AGP. He, however, resigned on March 24 due to personal reasons.

Awan is a Lahore-based lawyer. He was the counsel of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in several matters including the implementation of Article 95, presidential reference on interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first.

He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for 1st position in Criminal Law. Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005).

At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023