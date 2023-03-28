AVN 65.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.43%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
FCCL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.13%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.04%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
NETSOL 74.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
OGDC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 64.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.74%)
PRL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 14,448 Increased By 41 (0.28%)
KSE100 40,084 Increased By 83.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,820 Increased By 33 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi approves appointment of Usman Awan as AGP

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Barrister Mansoor Usman Awan as the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

President Alvi on December 24 had approved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but as the federal government delayed the notification, therefore, a Lahore-based lawyer, on January 18, declined to be appointed as the attorney general.

The federal government, therefore, in February this year appointed Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi, following President Alvi’s approval as the AGP. He, however, resigned on March 24 due to personal reasons.

Awan is a Lahore-based lawyer. He was the counsel of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in several matters including the implementation of Article 95, presidential reference on interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first.

He was awarded the Justice M Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for 1st position in Criminal Law. Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005).

At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi attorney general AGP Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan

Comments

1000 characters

Alvi approves appointment of Usman Awan as AGP

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

KPCL seeks Rs22.703bn from CPPA-G to settle liabilities

Two SC judges for revisiting CJP’s power

Notices issued to ECP, federation, others over Punjab election delay: SC wants to get clear the question of legality

FBR implements ‘blue channel facility’

Tax evasion: FBR admits it lacks capacity to analyse big data

Read more stories