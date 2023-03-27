Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, weighed by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 1.42% to 9,285.21.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top drags on the index, down 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading volume for the CSE All-Share index fell to 45.4 million shares from about 54.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 871 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.72 million) from 1.90 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 44 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 858 million rupees of shares, the data showed.