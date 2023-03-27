Establishment Division transfers two DIGs

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division Islamabad on Sunday transferred two Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police. The services of DIG Police Dr Akhtar Abbas have been handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government. According to a report, DIG Dr Akhtar Abbas was awaiting an appointment for a long time.

As per the report, the services of DIG Police Mohammad Saleem are entrusted to the National Highways and Motorway Police.

DIG Police Muhammad Saleem was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division.