NIH confirms one death from Covid-19 in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday confirmed that one death was reported in Sindh from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by NIH, 106 new Corona virus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio was 2.52 per cent, while 22 patients were in critical condition. As many as 4,213 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 413 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 24 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 5.81 per cent, while 179 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 10 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 5.59 per cent.

Some 36 cases were confirmed from 551 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 6.53 per cent, the data revealed.

