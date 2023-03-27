QWP demands action against flour hoarders, profiteers

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) demanded the government to ensure the availability of all commodities particularly wheat flour and take action against hoarders and profiteers.

The QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao while talking to reporters at Sherpao village in Charsadda district urged the authorities concerned to put in place a mechanism to provide relief to the people by bringing down the prices of the daily use food items.

Piran Village Council Nazim Sahib Shah announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters on this occasion.

“The government must order a crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers to provide relief to the have-nots during Ramazan,” he said, adding that the skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the people.

He said that one year had passed but no funds had been issued to the elected members of the local government, which was a grave injustice with the people and it also amounted to violation of the constitution.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, Sikandar Sherpao said it seemed the country had two laws keeping in view what the PTI leader did.

He demanded that the rule of law should be ensured in the country so that nobody would avoid facing the courts.

He said that the previous PTI-led provincial government did not safeguard the constitutional rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the PTI leaders did not take up with the Centre the release of the net hydel profit arrears.

The QWP leader said that his party would continue raising voice for the rights of the oppressed segments of the society.

