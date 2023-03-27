AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Need stressed for increasing use of solar energy

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2023
PESHAWAR: Speakers at an international conference at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology said that now it is the period of solar energy to meet the increasing demand and requirement of the people.

The four-day on Advances in Emerging Solar Cell Technologies, Photonics, Multidisciplinary Sciences, Hands-On-Workshop on the Fabrication and Characterization of Solar Cell and Photonic Exhibition was jointly by GIK Institute Faculty of Engineering Science (FES) and SU, a Chinese university and Prof Dr Muhammad Hassan Sayyad was its coordinator.

Scientists, research scholars, and industrial experts from China, Japan, USA, Europe, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa and all over Pakistan attended the conference. A delegation of nine top officials from The Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) comprising Prof Dr Suleiman Tahir, VC University, Deans and Heads of Departments graced the conference.

The speakers said that renewable energy is environmentally friendly and good for the consumers, saying that it is the fastest-growing source of the energy and could prove very beneficial for the climate and boosting the economy while meeting the people’s requirements.

They said that renewable energy is derived from the natural resources available everywhere, meeting the objectives and a strong indicator for social and economic development.

Geoksoo-Carlos Lee, Director General, European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC) spoke in detail on Photonics in Europe and all over the world and Prof Sayyad expressed his views on entrepreneurship opportunities in Photonics in Pakistan: Starting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Prof Dr Fazal A Khalid Conference Patron-in-Chief highly appreciated the conference organisers for organizing an international conference, hoping such moots would also be held in GIK Institute in future, as well.

