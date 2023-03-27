AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK PM for addressing people’s problems without delay

APP Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:39am
Follow us

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday directed the concerned state functionaries to use all available resources for the betterment of the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

In his statement issued here Sunday, the AJK prime minister directed the officials to discharge their responsibilities conscientiously and those who come to their offices in pursuit of their legitimate work should be treated equally with dignity and honour.

Stressing the need for addressing the masses’ problems without any delay, he said that during the holy month of Ramzan, the people should not be compelled to make rounds of government offices. “People who have voted PTI to power have attached high expectations on us”, he said, adding that the people had given us the mandate to change the outdated and corrupt system. He said that every officer should perform his/her duty with an enduring sense of responsibility and consider themselves as public servants.

“People’s problems should be solved at their doorsteps by promoting a people-friendly attitude and simplifying the cumbersome procedures in government offices”, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said and added, the system of forcing people to make rounds in offices should come to an end now. He said that everyone, regardless of his/her position or stature was bound to perform his/her duties with the utmost integrity and honesty. “We are all servants of the people, we all have to work with honesty and integrity”, he said.

Referring to political interference in the posting and transferring of government officials, the Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the incumbent government had relinquished this insidious practice. “For us the most honourable is the one who works and serves the people the most”, he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to strengthen the state, he said, the state will be strengthened by strengthening the institutions.

AJK PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Comments

1000 characters

AJK PM for addressing people’s problems without delay

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories