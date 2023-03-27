AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smooth traffic during Ramazan: Police to deploy additional personnel

APP Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) has decided to deploy additional police personnel around the main markets and shopping plazas in the federal capital to ensure convenience for the citizens and keep flow of traffic normal during the holy month of Ramazan.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer chaired a special meeting at traffic police headquarters to look into parking and traffic-related issues outside main markets and shopping centers during Ramazan. The meeting was also attended by all Zonal DSPs and it reviewed all traffic-related arrangements for the convenience of citizens during Ramzan.

It was decided to make the traffic congestion unit more effective and functional and special tasks were given to Zonal DSPs in this regard. It was directed to improve traffic flow and provide all possible travel facilities to the citizens.

It was decided that additional police personnel would be deployed around shopping malls, markets, restaurants and business outlets. A comprehensive strategy was finalized to keep the flow of normal so that commuters do not face problems.

The meeting decided to constitute special squads for strict action against public service vehicles and one-wheelers.

On this occasion, the Chief Traffic Officer that shopping activities are at peak at markets and shopping mall after Iftar timings and utmost efforts should be made to facilitate citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer said there is a great reward to serving the citizens with honesty, hard work and dedication especially during Ramadan and all efforts should be made to maintain smooth traffic flow in the city.

Ramazan Islamabad Traffic Police ICT police

Comments

1000 characters

Smooth traffic during Ramazan: Police to deploy additional personnel

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories