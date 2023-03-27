AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
DGKC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FCCL 11.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 107.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 5.9 (0.15%)
BR30 14,395 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 39,996 Increased By 54.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,763 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP to contest April 18 elections in 11 remaining UCs

INP Published 27 Mar, 2023 07:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party announced that it would field candidates to contest the upcoming by-elections in Karachi in all 11 union committees (UCs), where by-elections are going to be held on April 18. The announcement to this effect was made by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani at a meeting of the PPP Karachi Division

The meeting took into consideration affairs related to the upcoming by-elections in 11 UCs in the city. While speaking to the participants of the meeting, Mr Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, said the PPP would contest the upcoming by-polls from every constituency and would secure victory on the basis of public support.

The presidents and general secretaries of the PPP in different districts of Karachi also expressed their reservations about the ongoing census drive in the city. The meeting decided that the same reservations would be duly conveyed to the relevant authorities of the federal and Sindh governments.

Mr Ghani said that from day one the PPP had been expressing reservations about the census, adding that the housing census had not been completed before beginning the population count. The accurate population count of the province should be determined through the census campaign so that the people of the province should get their due share in the federal financial resources, he said.

He also said that provinces did receive funds for developmental and other schemes on the basis of the census results. The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori, PPP Karachi Division Ladies Wing President Dr Shahida Rahmani, Information Secretary Shehla Raza, Mohammad Asif Khan, and other leaders of the party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Saeed Ghani PPP LG polls by elections UCs

Comments

1000 characters

PPP to contest April 18 elections in 11 remaining UCs

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories