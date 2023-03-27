PPP to contest April 18 elections in 11 remaining UCs

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party announced that it would field candidates to contest the upcoming by-elections in Karachi in all 11 union committees (UCs), where by-elections are going to be held on April 18. The announcement to this effect was made by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani at a meeting of the PPP Karachi Division

The meeting took into consideration affairs related to the upcoming by-elections in 11 UCs in the city. While speaking to the participants of the meeting, Mr Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, said the PPP would contest the upcoming by-polls from every constituency and would secure victory on the basis of public support.

The presidents and general secretaries of the PPP in different districts of Karachi also expressed their reservations about the ongoing census drive in the city. The meeting decided that the same reservations would be duly conveyed to the relevant authorities of the federal and Sindh governments.

Mr Ghani said that from day one the PPP had been expressing reservations about the census, adding that the housing census had not been completed before beginning the population count. The accurate population count of the province should be determined through the census campaign so that the people of the province should get their due share in the federal financial resources, he said.

He also said that provinces did receive funds for developmental and other schemes on the basis of the census results. The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori, PPP Karachi Division Ladies Wing President Dr Shahida Rahmani, Information Secretary Shehla Raza, Mohammad Asif Khan, and other leaders of the party.

