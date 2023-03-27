AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
DGKC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
EPCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FCCL 11.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.42%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 74.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
PRL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 107.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 5.9 (0.15%)
BR30 14,395 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 39,996 Increased By 54.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,763 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Outages in Ramazan: MQM-P leaders criticise Hesco

APP Published 27 Mar, 2023 07:54am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: The Members National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) was continuing power outages despite the holy month of Ramazan.

The MQM-P’s MNAs from Hyderabad Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin in a statement issued here on Sunday said the consumers were being forced to go from one office to another without achieving any redress for their complaints.

According to the MNAs, faults in the power cables and pole mounted transformers frequently occur but the staff of Hesco takes unjustifiably long time to address those faults.

They said the staff takes weeks to replace or repair a defective transformer.

They said not only the outages were tormenting the people, the consumers were also being served unjustified electricity bills along with detection penalties.

The MNAs said the top officers of Hesco were often seen sitting in their air-conditioned rooms not concerned about the plight of the people. They questioned why the recommendations about setting up a one window service for correction of the bills is not being implemented.

HESCO Ramazan power outages MQMP

Comments

1000 characters

Outages in Ramazan: MQM-P leaders criticise Hesco

Hamstrung by forex constraints, govt may not be able to purchase 3 more LNG spot cargoes

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

Economic impasse is rooted in PTI govt’s policies: PM

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Four key projects: ADB sends mission to ascertain complaints’ eligibility

PM censures President’s letter

Wheat flour distribution points: PM visits Multan, other parts of southern Punjab

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

China opens ties with Honduras

Read more stories