Ramazan ‘gives wings’ to prices of grocery items

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use grocery items, especially vegetables, fruits, live chicken/ meat, pulses, gram flour, beverages, wheat flour and other kitchen items have increased manifold since the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan.

An exorbitant increase in prices of most essential food commodities was witnessed during a market survey conducted by Business Recorder here Sunday. The sky-high prices have kept groceries away from the reach of low income citizens since the start of the Ramazan.

Fruits demand has increased since the beginning of the Ramzan’, but they have become costlier.

According the survey, banana which was available at Rs100-150 per dozen before the start of Ramazan is now being sold at Rs300 per dozen.

Similarly, prices of guava soared to Rs250/kg, which was previously being sold at Rs150/kg before the Ramazan. Red coloured apple is being sold at Rs 300-400/kg against the last price of Rs250/kg while green coloured apple is available at Rs250/kg against the price of Rs150/kg. Water melon was being sold at Rs 150-200/kg against the price of Rs100/kg; stored orange is available at Rs400/per dozen, strawberry which was being sold at Rs200/kg is not available at Rs400-500/kg.

The survey witnessed prices of vegetables have touched a new peak in the local market. Price of a five kilogram tomato has increased to Rs600 from Rs400, while five kg red potatoes are being sold at Rs350 against the previous price of Rs250 in the open market.

A five kg onion is being sold at Rs650 against the previous rate of Rs500 while ginger is available at Rs420/kg and garlic being sold at Rs400/kg.

Price of five kg cucumber has increased to Rs400 from Rs300 while green chili was available at Rs 150-180/- per kilo whereas a one-kilogramme lemon priced at Rs 120-150/- and a bundle of radish was available at Rs 100-120.

Likewise, peas are being sold at Rs80-100/- per kg, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs60/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs120/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg, turnip at Rs 80-100/- per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs50-60/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs40/- per kg.

On the other hand, the survey said prices of live chicken/ meat had reduced to Rs350 per kg from Rs370/kg in the previous week.

Similarly, the prices of farm eggs dropped to Rs240 per dozen from Rs260 per dozen whereas the butchers were continuously defying the official rates in the local market.

However, the price of one-kilogram boneless beef was Rs800 and beef with bones was available at Rs700/kg while mutton was available at Rs 1800-2000/kg in the local market.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/ food grains remained ‘sky-high’. A good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low –quality rice was available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg in the previous week.

Similarly, dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Similarly, the survey noted that rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee increased from Rs20-30 per litre/kg in the local market. Dates are being sold at Rs500-600-700 and Rs900 and Rs1000 per kilogramme, the survey added.

Likewise, the price of black tea has further increased to Rs1850 per kilogramme from Rs1800 per kg during the previous week.

Sugar price also went up at Rs110 per kg against the Rs105/kg in the previous week.

According to the survey, an increase of Rs150 in 20/kg fine flour was witnessed, rising the rate to Rs2750 from Rs2650 while other varieties of flour were available at Rs2200-2400-2500 per 20kg sac in the wholesale and open markets.

Mixed flour is being sold at Rs120-130 per kilo in the retail market.

The survey noted a further increase from Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre in price of dry-milk, packed milk and baby milk.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg and Rs160/kg in the local market.

