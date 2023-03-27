AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Mar 27, 2023
Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi

AFP Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:55am
ROLLING FORK, (United States): At least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods, with the region readying for more severe weather Sunday. The powerful weather system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 100 miles (60 kilometers) across the state late Friday, slamming several towns along the way.

Mississippi’s emergency management agency put the death toll at 25, and said dozens more were injured. Four people reported missing “have been found,” it added.

And in Alabama, one man died after being trapped when a trailer overturned in the severe weather, the sheriff’s office in Morgan County said on Twitter.

In Rolling Fork, home to fewer than 2,000 people, an entire row of houses and buildings was demolished, leaving only scattered debris. Cars were overturned, fences ripped up and trees uprooted.

President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to Mississippi on Sunday to support local recovery efforts.

The funding will provide grants for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, the White House said in a statement.

