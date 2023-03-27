Engaging youth critical to bolstering Pak-Saudi relations: CII chairman

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Sunday said engaging youth was crucial to further bolster bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on recently held a short video competition on ‘Pak-Saudi Relations’ organized by the Saudi Embassy here, he told APP that it was a healthy activity and would help strengthen existing bonds between the young generation of two brotherly countries.

He said Saudi Arabia was a time-tested friend of Pakistan as it had always extended all possible support to Pakistan whether it was facing economic meltdown or destruction due to earthquakes and floods in the country.

Dr. Qibla said the Pakistani nation had a great emotional attachment to the Kingdom because of Haramain Sharifain which were the holiest places for the faithful.

Meanwhile, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Alotaibi, highlighting the background behind this competition, informed that it was organized to celebrate the 70 years of relationship between the two countries as in March 1953, the Governor General of Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad paid his first official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and held a meeting with King Shah Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al-Saud in a congenial environment.

He said the royal embassy received 114 videotapes on Pak-Saudi relations which had always been a fascinating chapter in the diplomatic history of the two countries.

Dr. Naif said the videos were full of emotions expressing their strong feelings and love for the Kingdom and its people.

According to a video clip, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi exchanging his views on Pak-Saudi relations said, “If anyone looks in a devilish eye towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we will sacrifice our blood, wealth, children and even life for the security and sovereignty of the holy land.”

In the same videotape, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, elaborating on the depth of the relationship between the two brotherly countries - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, said it kept on growing and developing with every passing day.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for long-lasting peace, prosperity, security and stability in Pakistan adding that he was eying Pakistan in the future as one of the leading countries in the world.

There was another silent video which caught the audience’s attention as the story was a mouthpiece of overseas Pakistanis who were not only earning bread and butter for their families but also adding a huge foreign exchange to the national kitty.

It showed that after the death of a Pakistani labourer, how the Saudi government supported his family and translated his daughter’s dream into a reality of becoming a doctor in life.

There were other videotapes which showed that how Saudi Arabia was helping Pakistan at trying times throughout history, Dr. Naif added.

He said the short videos were of good quality and content adding that out of the total, ten documentaries were selected for the prizes.

The first prize holder got $2,000 while those who stood second and third were given $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, he said adding that the remaining seven video clip makers received $500 each, however, other contestants were awarded vouchers of SAR 2,000 and free visas to perform Umrah.