Mar 26, 2023
South Africa defeat West Indies in record T20 run chase

AFP Published March 26, 2023 Updated March 26, 2023 09:21pm
CENTURION: South Africa set a new record for chasing in international T20 cricket when they scored 259 for four to beat West Indies by six wickets at Centurion on Sunday.

Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century for the visitors as they posted an imposing 258 for five, the joint sixth-highest total in T20 internationals.

However, Quinton de Kock responded with 100 from 44 balls, a maiden T20 century, while fellow opener Reeza Hendricks hit 68.

Captain Aiden Markram (38) saw his side home with seven balls to spare.

The previous highest run chase was Bulgaria’s 246 to beat Serbia in 2022 while Australia made 245 to beat New Zealand in 2018.

South Africa West Indies Johnson Charles

