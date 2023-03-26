AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, NATO says

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2023 05:37pm
BRUSSELS: NATO on Sunday criticised Russia for its “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“NATO is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own,” a NATO spokesperson said.

Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

“Russia’s reference to NATO’s nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act with full respect of their international commitments. Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments, most recently suspending its participation in the New START Treaty.”

