Marriyum heaps criticism on IK

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday asked former prime minister Imran Khan to tell the nation about his four years of governance which plunged the country into unprecedented inflation, unemployment, and destruction. In a tweet, the minister said the PTI chief should tell the participants of the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight about his “forbidden foreign funding, thefts of Toshakhana gifts, and Tyrian White”.

She said the narrative of real freedom has been buried and its ‘funeral’ will be held tonight.

