Shehzad Elahi clarifies he was not asked to resign as AGP

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi, who tendered his resignation as AGP, on Saturday clarified that he was not asked to resign as Attorney-General for Pakistan.

Shehzad Elahi’s response comes a day after it emerged that he was asked to quit the top law office. “It was absolutely incorrect that I was asked to quit the AGP office,” he said in a statement.

He added: In fact, I was requested by senior members of the Government to defer sending the resignation to the President and at their request, I handed the original resignation over to a senior minister.” Barrister Shehzad Elahi on Friday resigned as attorney general of Pakistan citing personal reasons.