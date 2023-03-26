AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
No hurdles to PTI’s public meeting in Lahore, says minister

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
LAHORE: Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has strongly contradicted the allegations to place barriers so as to stop the people from going to public rally.

He said the government has not closed all the routes going to the rally site. Keeping in view security of the general public, few routes have been temporarily closed, so that the passer-bys can be frisked over there.

Amir Mir said it is the foremost duty of the Punjab government to provide complete security to the general public keeping in view present security situation. In lieu of security apprehensions, containers have been placed on some routes. Amir Mir remarked that the danger of terrorism increases in public gatherings and that is why check posts have been placed on behalf of law enforcement agencies to protect the citizens. The purpose of these check posts is not to provide discomfort to the masses but to provide them complete security, he added.

He has strongly rejected the allegations being leveled by the PTI leaders that the government placed containers and blocked the routes.

