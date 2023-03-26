Rs 60 bn subsidy provided for free flour scheme: PML-N leader

FAISALABAD: Former State Minister/ Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhary said that federal government has provided subsidy of Rs.60 billion for free flour scheme to assist 100 million people during the month of Holy Ramzan.

He was talking to media persons while visiting flour distribution centre at Sports Complex Jaranwala here on Saturday.

He said that first time in the history of Pakistan the government had taken step to provide free flour to the deserving poor people during the Holy Ramzan.

He said that distribution of free flour was continuing smoothly as the caretaker Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the people at flour distribution centre. In this connection, local administration had also contributed active part in fair, free and transparent distribution of flour bags, he added.

He said that mismanagement was reported at some places but the government had taken immediate steps and appointed a monitoring team to redress the problems being faced by the beneficiaries of this scheme.