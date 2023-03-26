Letter circulating on social media: FBR hasn’t confirmed authenticity

ISLAMABAD: An anonymous letter purportedly written by a Grade-17 Inland Revenue officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and addressed to the prime minister is circulating on social media seeking “Executive Allowance” for the officers given the unprecedented inflation and to meet the assigned revenue collection targets.

The letter has been claimed to be written by an IR official working in the FBR’s field formation. However, the FBR has not confirmed the authenticity of the said letter on Saturday.

Given the skyrocketing inflation, the officer apparently out of desperation has threatened in the letter that he would start corruption from April 1, 2023 if the “Executive Allowance” is not granted to the IR officials.

He has also demanded the restoration of the performance allowance.

When contacted, the official spokesperson of the FBR said that he has also read the letter, but he can only confirm on Monday (March 27) about the authenticity of the said letter.

Another official, when contacted, however, clarified that the letter has not been written by the Inland Revenue Officers Association or any other IR body/association.

