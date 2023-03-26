AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Rasheed files plea seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of people

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 Mar, 2023 03:19am
ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has prayed to the Supreme Court to initiate suo moto proceeding under Article 184(3) of the constitution for enforcement of fundamental rights of people of the Punjab.

The Awami Muslim League leader, on Saturday, filed a constitutional petition through advocate Azhar Siddique.

He requested the apex court to restore the Election Schedule and direct the concerned quarters, especially, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the elections on the poll date which had previously been announced in compliance of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Sheikh Rasheed also prayed the Court to direct the ECP to conduct the elections in KPK, as well as, Punjab within 90 days in a fair and transparent manner.

He asked the court to remove the caretaker set up as it can only be in place for 90 days and cannot be extended whatsoever and consequently, appoint an independent, neutral and impartial caretaker set up in the province of Punjab and KPK in compliance of Article 218(3) in the interest of public, justice, equity, and fair play.

It stated that since the caretaker set up was not appointed in a transparent manner; therefore has been indulged in favouring certain political parties and as such the same is not maintaining the status of an independent, neutral, and impartial set up.

He requested the Court to take strict action against the governors of Punjab and KPK as they have failed to fulfil their constitutional obligations.

The petition questioned whether once the Election schedule is announced the election program can be changed in view of Section 58 read with Section 8(c) of the Election Act, 2017 and unilaterally, if the ECP has the jurisdiction and authority to withdraw the same?

He said that the ECP in its order pointed out that despite its best efforts, the executive authorities and federal and provincial governments were not able to assist the electoral body in conducting free, fair and transparent elections in Punjab.

It added that after the briefings from the law enforcement agencies and federal ministries, ECP had convened meetings on March 20, 21, and 22 to “deliberate extensive (ly)” on the matter of the Punjab elections.

