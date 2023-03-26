Prices of essential kitchen items witness rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar, vegetables, fruits, and wheat flour prices, while reduction in the prices of chicken, eggs and ghee-cooking was noted and the prices of pulses, spices, packed milk, rice, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), cooked food items, detergents, and bathing soap remained stable.

According to traders, the prices of vegetables, fruits and other items have almost increased two folds following the advent of Ramadan. Iranian date prices have went up from Rs250 per kg to Rs500 per kg, local date price went up from Rs180 to Rs250 per kg, and basin price went up from Rs175 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs 14,200 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs 14,000, which in retail, is being sold at Rs360 per kg against Rs370 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs530 per kg against Rs550 per kg, egg price went down from Rs 6,000 per carton of 30 dozens to Rs 5,800 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold in the range of Rs240-260 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price went up from Rs 2,065 per 15kg bag to Rs 2,110, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,140 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,100. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 2,050 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,000 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,070 against Rs 2,040 per bag.

Tea prices last week were increased as Lipton Yellow Label tea price went up from Rs 1,750 per kg to Rs 2,050 per pack against and Islamabad tea price also went up from Rs 1,650 per 900 gram pack to Rs 1,750, powder chili price remained stable at Rs720 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs360 per kg.

Sugar price went up from Rs 4,850 per 50kg bag to Rs 5,150 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs110 per kg. The LPG is available at Rs390 per kg which is Rs105 higher than the OGRA’s fixed price of Rs275 per kg.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size of a spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs200 per plate, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, however, tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,800 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs 10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price at Rs 7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a reduction as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs 6,300 per carton of 16 packs against Rs 6,500 per carton, which in retail is varying from Rs450 per kg to Rs500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda prices went further down from Rs 3,150 to Rs 2,950 per 5 litre pack.

Pulses prices remained unchanged as best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs240 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs380 per kg, bean lentil at Rs400 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs240 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as ginger is available at Rs 2,800 per 5kg against Rs 2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs750 per kg against Rs620, local garlic price went down from Rs900 per 5kg to Rs800 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs210 per kg, and China garlic price is stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available at Rs380 per kg.

Potatoes price went up to Rs180-270 per 5kg from Rs135-225 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs45-65 per kg against Rs40-60 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs250-375 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs400-650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs90-140 per kg against Rs60-90 per kg and onions prices went up from Rs400-600 per 5kg to Rs500-800 per 5kg in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-180 per kg against Rs90-140 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

Capsicum price went up from Rs75 per kg to Rs120-140 per kg, pumpkin prices remained stable at Rs80 per kg, yam price also remained unchanged at Rs160 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went up from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs450 which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg against Rs70-80 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs125 per 5kg to Rs150 in retail is being sold at Rs45 per kg against Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs200 per kg to Rs160 per kg, fresh bean price went up from Rs650 per 5kg to Rs750 in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs180 per kg against Rs150 per kg and peas price went up from Rs350 per kg to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs130 per kg against Rs75-80 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023