FAISALABAD: Amid the situation when the country is under the grip of severe food insecurity owing to low per acre production and climate changes etc, it is prerequisite to hold joint efforts on the part of researchers, academia and industry to flourish local seed industry because you sow so shall you reap.

It was stated by experts at the seed dialogues on a way forward for Pakistan seed industry arranged by University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023